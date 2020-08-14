Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Suspects on House Arrest Busted for Series of Home Invasions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, along with the Hollywood Police Department, today announced the arrests of three South Florida residents for a string of burglaries spanning multiple counties. The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Margate Police Department assisted HPD with the execution of the arrests of Zion Odain Denvor Hall, Tremaine Raekwon Hill and Tyrek Davontae Williams. The suspects are accused of operating a series of home burglaries throughout South Florida totaling nearly 30 residential break-ins—all while on house arrest and wearing police global positioning system tracking devices.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This organized burglary ring stole thousands of dollars’ worth of guns, jewelry and electronics from dozens of Florida homes. They must have thought they were pretty smart, but clearly, they couldn’t outsmart our Statewide Prosecutors and the great police detectives who were able to use the suspects’ own GPS tracking devices to place them at the scenes of many of these burglaries. This is another shining example of great police work removing criminals from society so they can no longer wreak havoc on the lives of law-abiding citizens.”

According to the investigation, the suspects utilized an underground network of third-party rental vehicles and brokers, using high-end rental vehicles to commit these crimes with the hope of remaining undetected. The investigation revealed the suspects operated the burglaries while on pre-trial release for crimes committed in Broward County. Terms of the release required the suspects to wear GPS monitoring devices. HPD obtained the suspects’ GPS history that led to uncovering an additional 12 residential burglaries in Hollywood and 15 other residential burglaries throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In total, the investigation linked the organized burglary ring to 29 burglaries spanning multiple Florida counties. The suspects stole approximately $200,000 worth of ammunition, electronics, guns, jewelry, safes and other personal property.