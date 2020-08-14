Secretary Gorbea Reminds Rhode Islanders of August 18 Mail Ballot Application Deadline

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding eligible voters that they have until Tuesday, August 18 to apply for a mail ballot if they wish to vote from home in the September 8 Statewide Primary election.

"Voting from home is a safe and secure option, especially during this pandemic," said Secretary Gorbea. "Remember that your mail ballot application must be received by your local board of canvassers by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18. If you haven't put your application in the mail by this weekend, I recommend dropping it off in person to make sure it's received on time."

Under Rhode Island law, voters must apply for a mail ballot in each election where they wish to vote from home. This means if you voted by mail in the June 2 Presidential Primary, you still need to fill out a mail ballot application if you wish to vote from home in the September 8 Statewide Primary. Voters have several ways to obtain a mail ballot application:

• Go to vote.ri.gov and print an application • Visit your local board of canvassers (call ahead) • Call your local board of canvassers and have an application mailed to you

Mail ballots for the September 8 Statewide Primary must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on primary day. Secretary Gorbea includes postage-paid return envelopes with all mail ballots. New this year, voters can also track the status of their mail ballot on Secretary Gorbea's website.

Voting from home is one of three safe and secure options Rhode Islanders have for casting a ballot this year. Voters also have the choice of voting early in-person or voting at the polls on primary day. Learn more about each of these voting options at vote.ri.gov.

###

La Secretaria Gorbea les recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island de la fecha límite del 18 de agosto de la solicitud de votación por correo

PROVIDENCE, RI - La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea les recuerda a los votantes elegibles que tienen hasta el martes 18 de agosto para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo si desean votar desde sus casas en las primarias estatales del 8 de septiembre.

"Votar desde su casa es una opción segura, especialmente durante esta pandemia", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Recuerde que su solicitud para votar por correo debe ser recibida por su junta local de elecciones a más tardar a las 4 p.m. del martes 18 de agosto. Si no ha enviado su solicitud por correo para este fin de semana, le recomiendo que la entregue en persona para asegurarse de que se reciba a tiempo".

Según la ley de Rhode Island, los votantes deben solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo en cada elección en la que deseen votar desde sus casas. Esto significa que si usted votó por correo en la Primaria Presidencial del 2 de junio, aún debe completar una solicitud de votación por correo si desea votar desde su casa en la Primaria Estatal del 8 de septiembre. Los votantes tienen varias maneras de obtener una solicitud de votación por correo:

• Vayan a vote.ri.gov e impriman una solicitud • Visiten su junta local de elecciones (llame con adelanto) • Llamen a su junta local de elecciones y soliciten que les envíen una solicitud.

Las papeletas de votación por correo para las primarias estatales del 8 de septiembre deben ser recibidas por la Junta Estatal de Elecciones a más tardar a las 8 p.m. del día de la primaria. La Secretaria Gorbea incluye sobres de regreso con franqueo pagado con todas las papeletas de votación por correo. Como algo nuevo este año, los votantes también pueden rastrear el estado de su papeleta de votación por correo en el sitio web de la Secretaria Gorbea.

Votar desde su casa es una de las tres opciones seguras que tienen los habitantes de Rhode Island para votar este año. Los votantes también tienen la opción de votar por adelantado en persona o votar en las urnas el día de las primarias. Aprenda más sobre cada una de estas opciones de votación en vote.ri.gov.

###