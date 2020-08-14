Lifeguard and Ranger Jobs Available Now at State Beaches and Parks for the Remainder of the 2020 Recreation Season

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is actively recruiting qualified lifeguards and rangers to fill seasonal employment positions at state beaches, parks, campgrounds, and the golf course at Goddard Park through the remainder of the 2020 recreation season. Rhode Island residents, ages 16 and older, are encouraged to apply.

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including saltwater beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Scarborough, non-surf beaches such as Goddard, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park, through Monday, September 7. Hourly rates for lifeguards were raised in 2019 and range from $13.25 to $16.25 an hour, based on location and position level. All lifeguard candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR including infant, child, and adult.

DEM also is seeking park rangers and facilities attendants to work at recreational sites across the state. More than a dozen new seasonal workers are needed. They will be assigned positions at state beaches through Labor Day and will then assist at state campgrounds and the Goddard Park Golf Course until the facilities close in November. Hourly rates for park rangers range from $10.50 to $11.60. Applicants for facilities attendant and park ranger I positions must be 16 years of age or older, and applicants to park ranger positions at levels II and III must be 18 years of age or older.

For a complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and to apply, visit www.riparks.com/employment. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. Active senior citizens and retired military personnel who might want to work part-time work to make up for the lack of younger applicants are encouraged to apply. Applications must be completed online. Paper applications will not be accepted. The State of Rhode Island is an equal opportunity/diversity employer.

