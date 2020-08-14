Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces letter to shareholders and update on distribution of Element C

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to update its loyal shareholders with a letter to shareholders.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “The Apple Rush Company, Inc. is continuing to grow and our commitment to our shareholders is unwavering. We have instituted many initiatives over the last few months in order to make sure the company would remain on solid ground. Our conversion to bottling hand sanitizer was successful and we have everything in place should we need to continue. APRU has produced a second batch of Element C and sales have been solid for the brand. Our product development of additional Kratom beverages and products is going smoothly and we will be announcing several new private label market entries. These new innovative beverages are first in class in both quality and effectiveness and are the stepping-stones to a strong future in the beverage industry.

“Our partnership with our investor group from North Dakota is beginning to thrive with distribution expanding and accounts reordering. We are shipping our third order of Element C to UMIG Distributing and look for a very strong growth curve there. Retail prices of Element C have been around $6.49-$6.99 and consumers are excited by the results of adding the functional beverage to their diets. Follow their progress on Facebook and stay engaged.

“UMIG Distributing’s territory footprint is expanding into surrounding areas of the Upper Midwest region. Deliveries have just been made to the Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Minnesota area and Fargo, as well as repeat orders increasing from existing stores. The demand for Element C CBD juices is spreading quickly, and is validation of the quality of the juices in both taste and how it improves consumers’ quality of life. We are very excited about this progress and be on the lookout for Element C coming soon to the entire Upper Midwest Region.

“We have received word from several existing customers that we will be producing additional products in the near term which will further assist us in finishing out the year with positive growth. With tremendous excitement, we would like to share that APRU is nearing completion of the placement of Apple Rush cans in Japan. This will mark a turning point in the growth of the company as we work hard to achieve international placement. Additionally, we are very excited about the possibility of producing Hard Rush at Brew Theory’s new facility in Sanford, Florida. Furthermore, we are working on distribution rights and plan to produce the product under contract without having to use our existing capital.

“I am considering continuing the video updates; however, they were stopped due to complaints received about them. They will never be perfect and were never intended to look rehearsed. I wanted them to be just an informal update to let our shareholders know we are really working hard at building the business. When we restart them, it will be with the understanding that public comment or negativity which hurts what we are doing will bring an abrupt end to them again. I don’t have the time or patience to answer public bashing, which in our opinion is purely to manipulate the price of our shares. We may not do everything perfectly, but we are doing everything in our power daily to advance our initiatives and produce products that we all can be proud of.

“Again, we would like to thank our loyal shareholders for standing with us. Rest assured that we are diligently working to build this company and increase shareholder value. I hope that everyone stays safe and we look forward to more updates in the very near future.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to http://www.applerush.com, http://www.aprubrands.com or http://www.element-brands.com .



About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2