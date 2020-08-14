Fallon-Area Lane Closures Begin Aug. 17 as a Four-Way Stop is Installed at U.S. 95 and Sheckler Rd.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures and lane shifts will take place on U.S. 95 at Sheckler Road in Fallon Aug. 17-21 as the Nevada Department of Transportation transforms the intersection to an all-way stop.

Periodic single lane closures and lane shifts will take place from 6a.m.-5p.m. daily Aug.17-21 on U.S. 95 at the Sheckler/Wildes Road intersection as crews install stop signs and stop bars on the highway. Traffic flaggers will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone, with minimal travel delays.

Currently, the intersection features stop signs on Sheckler and Wildes roads, with free-flowing traffic on U.S. 95. The highway stop signs will provide protected turns to and from U.S. 95 for enhanced mobility and safety. Flashing beacons atop the stop signs will provide extra visibility to raise driver attention to stop for the new stop sign.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and attentively, following all traffic signage. Drivers should be prepared to stop at the new stop signs and leave extra time to travel through the intersection.

NDOT will continue to evaluate potential future intersection improvements as warranted by traffic needs.

The stop sign installation completes an NDOT project launched in March to enhance sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on the nearly two miles of U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon to provide additional roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety. The improvements are part of the up to $5 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates every year to Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to enhance roadway connectivity, safety and accessibility for all.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.