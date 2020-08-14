NEBRASKA FCCLA MEMBERS RECOGNIZED WITH SUCCESS AT VIRTUAL NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE | Nebraska Department of Education
News Release
August 14, 2020
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference into a dynamic, “on-demand” virtual experience. This year’s historic Virtual NLC was included keynote speakers, breakout sessions, leadership trainings, an EXPO, Competitive Events, networking opportunities, adviser professional development, and more.
More than 5,400 attendees from across the nation took part in FCCLA’s Virtual NLC. Nebraska was represented by more than 300 students and advisers.
“The Virtual National Leadership Conference was an outstanding example of how we can adapt the ‘Ultimate Leadership Experience’ to a virtual format. From the general sessions and Red Talks to the EXPO and networking, the conference provided countless opportunities for personal growth,” said Alexis Richmond, 2020-2021 Nebraska State President.
This year’s conference theme encouraged members to write “Your Story,” as well as reflect back over the past 75 years on how each member’s story has helped to create the organization’s collective story. As the year progressed and the impact of COVID-19 drastically altered the planned pages of the stories originally envisioned, FCCLA was excited to provide students with the Ultimate Leadership Experience they anxiously anticipate and prepare for all year.
Nebraska had three Chapters selected as National Program Award winners at the event. The Boyd County FCCLA Chapter’s Community Service project was selected as first place in the high school division receiving a $1,000 award for their efforts in bringing awareness to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) within their school and community. The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter’s FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) National Program project was selected as runner-up receiving a $500 award for their efforts of increasing seat belt usage in their community. The Twin River FCCLA Chapter also received runner-up and a $500 award for their Financial Fitness National Program project which included hosting a Money Smart fair for area schools.
Nicki Pedeliski, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Platteview Public Schools was recognized with an Adviser Mentor Award during the conference. FCCLA’s Adviser Mentor program recognizes outstanding experienced Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators who excel within FCS and FCCLA.
In addition to the many learning and networking experiences at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.
Of the nearly 3,000 competitors, Nebraska had 213 participants who came home with 105 Gold medals, 84 Silver Medals, and 18 Bronze medals:
First Place
- Katie Wilson, Cozad – Fashion Design, Level 2, Gold
- Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 1, Gold
- Brooke Ehlers & Mary Walnofer, Chambers – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold
- Samuel Coble, Mullen – Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Gold
- Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold
- Sophia Birch, Milford – Leadership, Level 2, Gold
- Ally Sedlacek, O’Neill – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold
- Alexis Butterfield, Chambers – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Gold
- Hannah Scott & Brianna Klabenes, Chambers – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Gold
Second Place
- Lisselle Lucas & Laynee Boltz, Maxwell – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Gold
- Kaydense Hansen & Ava Neujahr, David City – Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold
- Ashley Pischel, O’Neill – Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Gold
- Claire Woeppel, Chambers – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold
- Ella Hostetler & Cassidy June, Milford – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold
- Miranda Batenhorst & Jessica Nelson, Logan View – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold
- Hannah Olson, Lily Vogel, & Teagan Butterfield, West Holt – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Gold
Third Place
- Raina Le & Lily-Ann Smidt, Neligh-Oakdale – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1 Silver
- Annie Corkle, O’Neill – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold
- Braxton Small, David City – Fashion Design, Level 2, Silver
- Conner Oberhauser, Twin River – National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold
- Ellery Simpson, Maxwell – Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Gold
Fourth Place
- Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen – Career Investigation, Level 1, Gold
- Hannah Pedersen, Aurora – Career Investigation, Level 3, Gold
- Hannah Ryun, Scribner-Snyder – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Silver
- Joseph Brown & Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley – Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold
- Kaylee Smith, Minden – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 2 Gold
- Maria Gonzalez, Sarhai Luna, & Katie Vanderveen, Wakefield – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold
- Ashlyn Schildt & Erin Landkamer, Milford – Interior Design, Level 2, Gold
- Trevor Brooks & Kiryn Kayl, Boyd County – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 3, Gold
- Haddi Heckert & Wyatt Olson, Neligh-Oakdale – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Silver
- Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock – Teach and Train, Level 1, Silver
Fifth Place
- Kirsten Koenig, Chambers – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver
- Jillian Dames & Elissa Dames, Scribner-Snyder – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver
- Harleigh Claussen, O’Neill – Event Management, Level 2, Gold
- Tram Ngo, Crete – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver
- Claire Harrison, Franklin – Interpersonal Communications, Level 3, Silver
- Emma Potter, Erin Reynoldson, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Samantha Weeder, Brittany Preister, Destiny Umbarger, Emilie Kelley, & Kali Niemann, Boone Central – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3, Gold
- Lindsey Schukei, Kearney – Say Yes to FCS Education, Level 2, Silver
Sixth Place
- Jalynn Baumann, Sophia Gasper, & Lindy Schmidt, Twin River – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold
- Hailey Hanneman & Grace Ziegler, Aurora – Entrepreneurship, Level 2, Gold
- Lindey Coble, Mullen – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold
- Kaitlyn Palik & Chloe Zegers, David City – Event Management, Level 1, Silver
- Courtney Oswald & McKenzie Young, Aurora – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold
- Clay Brandenburger & Brayden Rinkol, Twin River – Interpersonal Communications, Level 1, Gold
- Jayna Moses & Shealynn Rasmussen, Burwell – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Gold
- Lacy Lemburg & Emma Yrkoski – National Programs in Action, Twin River, Level 1, Gold
- Avery Bargman, Olivia Lauck, & Brooke Pinkelman, Bloomfield – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold
Seventh Place
- Grace Anderson, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 1, Silver
- Kaitlyn Byerly, Bloomfield – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Silver
- Sabra Schmidt, Medicine Valley – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver
- Callie Coble & Jordyn McDowell, Mullen – Food Innovations, Level 2, Gold
- Blake Byerly, Bloomfield – Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Silver
- Rebecca Zeleski, Overton – Leadership, Level 3, Gold
- Bailie Graybill & Jessica Hoffman, Leigh-Clarkson – Professional Presentation, Level 2, Gold
- Tiffany Mayfield, Burwell – Professional Presentation, Level 3, Gold
- Garret Alexander, Twin River – Sports Nutrition, Level 1, Silver
Eighth Place
- Alyssa Kolbo, Autumn Smith, & Megan Dyer, Cozad – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, Gold
- Harley Cahoy & Emma Smith, O’Neill – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold
- Heather Atkinson & Joseph HIatt, Boyd County – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Gold
- Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale – Focus on Children, Level 2, Gold
- Megan Zulkoski, Overton – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold
- Briley Cuba, Libby Held, & Chloe Pilakowski, Twin River – Food Innovations, Level 1, Gold
- Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 1, Silver
- Kevin Bantam, Kaleb Einspahr, & Kahner Kotschwar, Medicine Valley – Professional Presentation, Level 1, Gold
- Madisen Tietz, Nebraska City – Teach and Train, Level 1, Silver
- Peter Jesse, Chambers – Teach and Train, Level 2, Silver
Ninth Place
- Grace Anderson, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 1, Silver
- Wyatt Ehlers, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 2, Gold
- Miranda Stearns, David City– Chapter in Review Display, Level 3, Silver
- Sebastian Kramer, Hannah Schultz, & Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold
- Calli Weston, Overton – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Gold
- Alyssa Bell & Sydney Schildt, Milford – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver
- Taylor Svoboda, Mullen – Job Interview, Level 2, Gold
- Addison Karo, West Holt – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold
- Rene Assels, Brady – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 3, Gold
- Breanna Francescato, Maxwell – Teach and Train, Level 2, Silver
Tenth Place
- Jenny Goesch, Boyd County – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Silver
- Piper Dather, Crofton – Fashion Construction, Level 2, Gold
- Myranda Schildt, Milford – Food Innovations, Level 1, Gold
- Brooke Luedders, Waverly – Interior Design, Level 2, Silver
- Carly Bayer, Blair Fiala, & Brooklyn Macholan, Howells-Dodge – Sports Nutrition, Level 2, Silver
- Cassidy Hoffman & Ashlynn Novotny, Leigh-Clarkson – Sports Nutrition, Level 3, Silver
- Sydney Howerter, Kelsey Shotkoski, & Madelyn Spaulding, Cozad – Sustainability Challenge, Level 2, Gold
Other national award winners included:
Say Yes to FCS National Signing Day Recognition:
- Skylar Long – Neligh-Oakdale will be majoring in FCS Education at Wayne State College
- Calyn Mowinkel – Milford will be majoring in FCS Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Extended Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.