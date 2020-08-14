NEBRASKA FCCLA MEMBERS RECOGNIZED WITH SUCCESS AT VIRTUAL NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

August 14, 2020

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference into a dynamic, “on-demand” virtual experience. This year’s historic Virtual NLC was included keynote speakers, breakout sessions, leadership trainings, an EXPO, Competitive Events, networking opportunities, adviser professional development, and more.

More than 5,400 attendees from across the nation took part in FCCLA’s Virtual NLC. Nebraska was represented by more than 300 students and advisers.

“The Virtual National Leadership Conference was an outstanding example of how we can adapt the ‘Ultimate Leadership Experience’ to a virtual format. From the general sessions and Red Talks to the EXPO and networking, the conference provided countless opportunities for personal growth,” said Alexis Richmond, 2020-2021 Nebraska State President.

This year’s conference theme encouraged members to write “Your Story,” as well as reflect back over the past 75 years on how each member’s story has helped to create the organization’s collective story. As the year progressed and the impact of COVID-19 drastically altered the planned pages of the stories originally envisioned, FCCLA was excited to provide students with the Ultimate Leadership Experience they anxiously anticipate and prepare for all year.

Nebraska had three Chapters selected as National Program Award winners at the event. The Boyd County FCCLA Chapter’s Community Service project was selected as first place in the high school division receiving a $1,000 award for their efforts in bringing awareness to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) within their school and community. The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter’s FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) National Program project was selected as runner-up receiving a $500 award for their efforts of increasing seat belt usage in their community. The Twin River FCCLA Chapter also received runner-up and a $500 award for their Financial Fitness National Program project which included hosting a Money Smart fair for area schools.

Nicki Pedeliski, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Platteview Public Schools was recognized with an Adviser Mentor Award during the conference. FCCLA’s Adviser Mentor program recognizes outstanding experienced Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators who excel within FCS and FCCLA.

In addition to the many learning and networking experiences at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.

Of the nearly 3,000 competitors, Nebraska had 213 participants who came home with 105 Gold medals, 84 Silver Medals, and 18 Bronze medals:

First Place

Katie Wilson, Cozad – Fashion Design, Level 2, Gold

Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 1, Gold

Brooke Ehlers & Mary Walnofer, Chambers – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold

Samuel Coble, Mullen – Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Gold

Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold

Sophia Birch, Milford – Leadership, Level 2, Gold

Ally Sedlacek, O’Neill – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold

Alexis Butterfield, Chambers – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Gold

Hannah Scott & Brianna Klabenes, Chambers – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Gold

Second Place

Lisselle Lucas & Laynee Boltz, Maxwell – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Gold

Kaydense Hansen & Ava Neujahr, David City – Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold

Ashley Pischel, O’Neill – Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Gold

Claire Woeppel, Chambers – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold

Ella Hostetler & Cassidy June, Milford – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold

Miranda Batenhorst & Jessica Nelson, Logan View – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold

Hannah Olson, Lily Vogel, & Teagan Butterfield, West Holt – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Gold

Third Place

Raina Le & Lily-Ann Smidt, Neligh-Oakdale – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1 Silver

Annie Corkle, O’Neill – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold

Braxton Small, David City – Fashion Design, Level 2, Silver

Conner Oberhauser, Twin River – National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold

Ellery Simpson, Maxwell – Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Gold

Fourth Place

Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen – Career Investigation, Level 1, Gold

Hannah Pedersen, Aurora – Career Investigation, Level 3, Gold

Hannah Ryun, Scribner-Snyder – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Silver

Joseph Brown & Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley – Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold

Kaylee Smith, Minden – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 2 Gold

Maria Gonzalez, Sarhai Luna, & Katie Vanderveen, Wakefield – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold

Ashlyn Schildt & Erin Landkamer, Milford – Interior Design, Level 2, Gold

Trevor Brooks & Kiryn Kayl, Boyd County – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 3, Gold

Haddi Heckert & Wyatt Olson, Neligh-Oakdale – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Silver

Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock – Teach and Train, Level 1, Silver

Fifth Place

Kirsten Koenig, Chambers – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver

Jillian Dames & Elissa Dames, Scribner-Snyder – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver

Harleigh Claussen, O’Neill – Event Management, Level 2, Gold

Tram Ngo, Crete – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver

Claire Harrison, Franklin – Interpersonal Communications, Level 3, Silver

Emma Potter, Erin Reynoldson, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Samantha Weeder, Brittany Preister, Destiny Umbarger, Emilie Kelley, & Kali Niemann, Boone Central – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3, Gold

Lindsey Schukei, Kearney – Say Yes to FCS Education, Level 2, Silver

Sixth Place

Jalynn Baumann, Sophia Gasper, & Lindy Schmidt, Twin River – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold

Hailey Hanneman & Grace Ziegler, Aurora – Entrepreneurship, Level 2, Gold

Lindey Coble, Mullen – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold

Kaitlyn Palik & Chloe Zegers, David City – Event Management, Level 1, Silver

Courtney Oswald & McKenzie Young, Aurora – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold

Clay Brandenburger & Brayden Rinkol, Twin River – Interpersonal Communications, Level 1, Gold

Jayna Moses & Shealynn Rasmussen, Burwell – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Gold

Lacy Lemburg & Emma Yrkoski – National Programs in Action, Twin River, Level 1, Gold

Avery Bargman, Olivia Lauck, & Brooke Pinkelman, Bloomfield – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Seventh Place

Grace Anderson, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 1, Silver

Kaitlyn Byerly, Bloomfield – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Silver

Sabra Schmidt, Medicine Valley – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver

Callie Coble & Jordyn McDowell, Mullen – Food Innovations, Level 2, Gold

Blake Byerly, Bloomfield – Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Silver

Rebecca Zeleski, Overton – Leadership, Level 3, Gold

Bailie Graybill & Jessica Hoffman, Leigh-Clarkson – Professional Presentation, Level 2, Gold

Tiffany Mayfield, Burwell – Professional Presentation, Level 3, Gold

Garret Alexander, Twin River – Sports Nutrition, Level 1, Silver

Eighth Place

Alyssa Kolbo, Autumn Smith, & Megan Dyer, Cozad – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Harley Cahoy & Emma Smith, O’Neill – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Heather Atkinson & Joseph HIatt, Boyd County – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Gold

Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale – Focus on Children, Level 2, Gold

Megan Zulkoski, Overton – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold

Briley Cuba, Libby Held, & Chloe Pilakowski, Twin River – Food Innovations, Level 1, Gold

Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 1, Silver

Kevin Bantam, Kaleb Einspahr, & Kahner Kotschwar, Medicine Valley – Professional Presentation, Level 1, Gold

Madisen Tietz, Nebraska City – Teach and Train, Level 1, Silver

Peter Jesse, Chambers – Teach and Train, Level 2, Silver

Ninth Place

Grace Anderson, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 1, Silver

Wyatt Ehlers, Chambers – Career Investigation, Level 2, Gold

Miranda Stearns, David City– Chapter in Review Display, Level 3, Silver

Sebastian Kramer, Hannah Schultz, & Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold

Calli Weston, Overton – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Gold

Alyssa Bell & Sydney Schildt, Milford – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Silver

Taylor Svoboda, Mullen – Job Interview, Level 2, Gold

Addison Karo, West Holt – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Rene Assels, Brady – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 3, Gold

Breanna Francescato, Maxwell – Teach and Train, Level 2, Silver

Tenth Place

Jenny Goesch, Boyd County – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Silver

Piper Dather, Crofton – Fashion Construction, Level 2, Gold

Myranda Schildt, Milford – Food Innovations, Level 1, Gold

Brooke Luedders, Waverly – Interior Design, Level 2, Silver

Carly Bayer, Blair Fiala, & Brooklyn Macholan, Howells-Dodge – Sports Nutrition, Level 2, Silver

Cassidy Hoffman & Ashlynn Novotny, Leigh-Clarkson – Sports Nutrition, Level 3, Silver

Sydney Howerter, Kelsey Shotkoski, & Madelyn Spaulding, Cozad – Sustainability Challenge, Level 2, Gold

Other national award winners included:

Say Yes to FCS National Signing Day Recognition:

Skylar Long – Neligh-Oakdale will be majoring in FCS Education at Wayne State College

Calyn Mowinkel – Milford will be majoring in FCS Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Extended Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.