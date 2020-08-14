» News » 2020 » Battle of Athens and Iliniwek Village state histor...

Battle of Athens and Iliniwek Village state historic sites host public meeting Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Battle of Athens and Iliniwek Village state historic sites Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will be held at Battle of Athens State Historic Site, beginning at 1 p.m. at the shelter house. Historic site tours will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the sites and their operations. Representatives from both Battle of Athens State Historic Site and Iliniwek Village State Historic Site will be present to provide information about each site and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Battle of Athens State Historic Site is located 10 miles north of Kahoka on Highway 81, then four miles East on Highway CC. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the sites, call 660-877-3871.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

