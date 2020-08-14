Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,086,098) deaths (24,694), and recoveries (781,669) by region:
Central (50,728 cases; 978 deaths; 37,919 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (949; 76; 860), Congo (3,745; 60; 1,625), DRC (9,605; 238; 8,512), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,077; 51; 5,823), Sao Tome & Princjpe (883; 15; 808)
Eastern (97,643; 2,151; 57,733): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,181), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (26,204; 479; 11,428), Kenya (29,334; 465; 15,298), Madagascar (13,643; 164; 12,011), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,200; 8; 1,558), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,481; 47; 1,279), Sudan (12,115; 786; 6,305), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,385; 12; 1,142)
Northern (187,212; 7,366; 116,884): Algeria (37,631; 1,328; 26,004), Egypt (96,108; 5,107; 56,890), Libya (7,050; 135; 816), Mauritania (6,622; 157; 5,174), Morocco (37,935; 584; 26,687), Tunisia (1,847; 53; 1,302), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 11)
Southern (605,552; 12,029; 454,569): Angola (1,815; 83; 584), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,599; 65; 1,991), Lesotho (884; 25; 271), Malawi (4,912; 153; 2,550), Mozambique (2,708; 19; 1,075), Namibia (3,544; 27; 848), south Africa (572,865; 11,270; 437,617), Zambia (9,021; 256; 7,586), Zimbabwe (4,990; 128; 1,927)
Western (144,963; 2,170; 114,564): Benin (2,001, 38; 1,681), Burkina Faso (1,238; 54; 1,005), cape verde (3,073; 33; 2,232), cote d'Ivoire (16,889; 107; 13,522), Gambia (1,623; 50; 304), Ghana (41,847; 223; 39,718), Guinea (8,198; 50; 7,120), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,252; 82; 738), Mali (2,597; 125; 1,979), Niger (1,161; 69; 1,076), Nigeria (48,116; 966; 34,309), Senegal (11,872; 249; 7,615), Sierra Leone (1,940; 69; 1,496), Togo (1,104; 26; 791)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).