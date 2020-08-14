Hoyer Statement on the 85th Anniversary of the Social Security Act

“Eighty-five years ago today, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law, ensuring that American seniors would never again have to worry about going destitute in their later years. That legislation was part of the New Deal that his Democratic administration enacted to rebuild our economy after the devastation of the Great Depression. Since that time, Democrats have fought tirelessly to protect Social Security against repeated efforts by Republicans to weaken or privatize it.

"Today, as we face an unprecedented national crisis, Democrats are working hard yet again to ensure that we can build back better and put the well-being and economic security of working people first. This includes meeting our commitment to seniors by ensuring that Social Security remains solvent and its funding protected. Democrats will continue to defend and build on the victories we won for seniors and for working Americans as part of the New Deal and ever since.”