From the Trench to the Bench Judge Herb Dodell to Appear on Popular Comedy Podcast Letz Get Loud Today at 2pm ET/11am PT
Holding Court to a Cast of Creative Comedians Live on www.letzgetloud.com
Judge Herb was phenomenal, mad interesting and legit, he enlightened us to a lot of truths about judges”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California broadcaster and author Judge Herb Dodell holds court to a cast of talented comedian on popular, comedy podcast, Letz Get Loud, hosted by Larry Beyah and Josie Dion airing today at 2pm ET/11am PT on www.LetzGetLoud.com
“Judge Herb was phenomenal, mad interesting and legit,” says Beyah. “We talked about judges, who knows who’s going to be sitting on the case you have, people think that all judges are smart, but Judge Herb enlightened us to a lot of truths and it’s not always the case.”
The comedians of this court include Dave Temple, Perry Strong, Peter Guarraci, Laura Sempre, Adam Gabel and David Rose.
Judge Herb Dodell, the author of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System and Finding your Spiritual Path Along the Way and the host of weekly KCAA radio show, For the People, will be speaking about how our spirituality effects the law and visa-versa using examples from his book and his own life both as successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
