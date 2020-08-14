Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,959 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Victim In Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CHEVERLY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the victim in a hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this week in Prince George’s County.

The victim, a male, had no identification on him, and investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team are hoping someone can come forward to help identify the victim.  The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle involved in the crash, a black Ford Fusion, struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was found abandoned at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators have not confirmed the ethnicity of the victim but believe he is Hispanic, or possibly Middle Eastern.  He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds, with a mustache and beard.  The victim was wearing blue and white Hawaiian print pants, and red and white New Balance athletic shoes.

Any information about the victim of this crash can be passed along to Master Trooper Jeremy Hite at jeremy.hite@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack, (301) 345-3101.

 

The investigation into this incident continues.

 

CONTACT:  410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

r Trooper Jeremy Hite at jeremy.hite@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack, (301) 345-3101.

The investigation into this incident continues.

CONTACT:  410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Victim In Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.