Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Victim In Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

August 14, 2020

(CHEVERLY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the victim in a hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this week in Prince George’s County.

The victim, a male, had no identification on him, and investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team are hoping someone can come forward to help identify the victim. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle involved in the crash, a black Ford Fusion, struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was found abandoned at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators have not confirmed the ethnicity of the victim but believe he is Hispanic, or possibly Middle Eastern. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds, with a mustache and beard. The victim was wearing blue and white Hawaiian print pants, and red and white New Balance athletic shoes.

Any information about the victim of this crash can be passed along to Master Trooper Jeremy Hite at jeremy.hite@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack, (301) 345-3101.

The investigation into this incident continues.

CONTACT: 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

