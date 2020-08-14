MDC, partners offer youth and mobility impaired dove hunt in Macon County Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen (MDS), will offer a dove clinic and hunt for youth- and mobility-impaired hunters, Sept. 12, in Macon County.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. at Atlanta Conservation Area, north of Macon, and will provide a free opportunity for disabled hunters and/or youth ages 11­–17 years old to experience Missouri’s hunting heritage and hopefully harvest some birds.

“Dove hunting kicks off the fall hunting seasons,” said MD Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “For many waterfowl and upland bird hunters, it is a great way to get back in the groove mentally and physically. It is also a fun way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and fellow outdoorsmen and women.”

The clinic will cover habitat and biology, as well as wingshooting, rules and regulations. After the morning clinic, participants and experienced mentors will head into the field to try to harvest some birds.

MDS will provide lunch for all participants, and firearms and ammunition will be provided to those who need them. MDC and MDS will also provide experienced mentors and track chairs to assist mobility-impaired hunters during the hunt. MDC’s track chairs are electric wheelchairs outfitted with treaded tracks that allow for safe control and stability, providing access to the outdoors in all types of terrain.

“MDS and MDC make a great team,” said Garver. “Together, we help ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to enjoy nature.”

Everyone handling a firearm must be able to handle it safely and under their own control. Participants age 16–65 years old must purchase a valid Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit prior to the event, available at missouriconservation.org/permits. All participants born after Jan. 1, 1967 must have completed hunter education or purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization.

Hunters will need to provide their own blaze orange hat, vest, or jacket, eye and ear protection, and weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

To ensure public safety, all participants must practice physical distancing and are asked to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining six-foot distancing is not possible.

For more information about participating in this event, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174010, or contact Rob Garver at (660) 785-2420 or Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.