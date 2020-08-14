Audit of Warren County receives rating of "good"

Report recommends better oversight of financial operations within the county collector's office and improved password controls

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a regularly scheduled audit of Warren County, which received a rating of "good." The concerns addressed in the report include oversight of financial operations within the county collector's office and cybersecurity within several county offices.

The audit found the county collector did not file annual settlements for four years. State law requires the county collector to file an annual settlement with the county commission to fully account for all funds received from taxes and other sources. The audit also noted the County Clerk does not maintain an account book and prepare or verify the delinquent tax books.

The audit also identified inadequate password controls within the county assessor, recorder of deeds and public administrator's offices.

The full report on Warren County can be found here.