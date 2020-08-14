» News » 2020 » Edward “Ted” and Pat Jones-Confluence Point an...

Edward “Ted” and Pat Jones-Confluence Point and Katy Trail-Eastern Section state parks host public information meeting Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Edward “Ted” and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park and the Eastern Section of Katy Trail State Park on Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, located at 301 Riverlands Drive in West Alton.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the parks and their operations. Representatives from the parks will be present to provide information about the parks and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

For more information about the public meeting, please contact Edward “Ted” and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park at 636-899-1135.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

