Felix Valle House State Historic Site and Hawn State Park host public information meeting Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting for Hawn State Park and Felix Valle House State Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Shaw House at Felix Valle State Historic Site, 198 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and historic site and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

