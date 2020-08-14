SEJD conducts socially distanced jury trial in Jamestown

Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie L. Clark recently presided over a socially distanced jury trial in Jamestown's historic 1883 courthouse.

"Rod Olson, Barb Hill, and Chelsea McKenzie of the Stutsman County Clerk’s office made arrangements to hold a felony jury trial off site during the pandemic," said Judge Clark. "With no manual in place, or precedent, this team made the seamless transition. Access to justice was neither delayed or denied."

"With hard work from Clerk’s office and Judge Clark the trial went well," said Olson, who is Unit II Court Administrator.

The trial involved a felony case with charges of menacing, violating a disorderly conduct restraining order, and refusing to halt. The defendant was found guilty of the first two counts. The original trial date was March 24 and then continued due to the pandemic.

A state network wireless hub was brought into the courtroom so that court staff could access the Odyssey system.

"The 1883 courthouse, which has a very large courtroom, has undergone considerable renovation in the last few years by the State Historical Society," said Olson. "Our thanks to the Historical Society for providing us the space to do this trial."