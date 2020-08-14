Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies by AERCON AAC, UltraTech, ACICO

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is estimated at $6.32 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $10.98 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2016 to 2023. Advanced characteristics of autoclaved aerated concrete and rising importance of green buildings are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs and the limited number of manufacturing facilities are hindering the market growth.

By Type, wall panels segment is anticipated to hold the major shares during the forecast period. Excellent combination of strength, thermal and acoustic insulation are some main factors which provide huge growth opportunity for this segment. In addition, wall panel is a perfect building solution for large-scale, industrial and commercial construction. Europe held the largest market share in the global market. This is owing to wide acceptance of AAC as a building material in this region. In addition, Europe is the major producer of AAC with countries such as Poland, Germany, and the U.K. producing a major volume of the product.

Some of the key players in the market include AERCON AAC, UltraTech, Trieu Cuong International JSC, Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd., The Xella Group, SOLBET Group, Schlamann K.G., RPP Groups of Companies, Italcementi, HIL Limited, Hansa Baustoffwerke Parchim GmbH, Domapor Baustoffwerke GmbH & Co.KG, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Aeroc International AS and ACICO Industries Company.

Products Covered:

• Lintels

• Tiles

• Blocks

• Panels

o Floor

o Roof

o Wall

o Cladding

• Others Products

Application Covered:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

