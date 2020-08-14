Sexual Wellness Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Growth methodologies by Ansell, Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm Inc, Trigg

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sexual Wellness -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Sexual Wellness Market is accounted for $39.42 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach $122.96 billion by 2026. The demand for sexual products from emerging economies, increasing online retailers, growing incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs and awareness about sexual wellness products are pushing strong market growth. Furthermore, innovative condom designs and silicone-based lubricants are gaining popularity, growing increase of women making purchases are the major trends to be observed by the market. However, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products, frequent product recalls, pre-conceived notions and societal inhibitions, product counterfeiting and availability of various substitutes for condoms are the challenges faced by the market.

Based on Product segment, Sex toys industry has t gain more mainstream acceptance and availability. Many products companies in the world introduced branding concepts like packaging art, logos, product names, and brand voice. There are hundreds of manufacturers and distributors, and thousands of retailers around the world. For example, ion batteries have made USB rechargeable sex toys more accessible to the people. The introduction of waterproof toys in the bathtub paved way for the industry. New brands are inclined to focus on the women, such as Maude, a start-up that specializes in sex essentials.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market which is led by India, China, Japan, and South Korea where sexual wellness products are popularity among users. Europe and North America witnessed to be the second and third largest market attributed by huge demand form premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Some of the key players in Global Sexual Wellness market are Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd ), Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm Inc, Church & Dwight, Fuji Latex, Doc Johnson, HLL Lifecare, Intimate Organics, Kheper Games, LoveHoney Pjur, Mankind Pharma, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Raymond Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Female Health Company, Trigg Laboratories and Vee Excel Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

Products Covered:

• Antifungal agents

• Sex toys/Vibrators

• Condoms and female contraceptives

• Personal lubricants

• Erotic lingerie

• Pregnancy testing products

• Other sexual wellness products

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Outlets

• Online Stores

Applications Covered:

• Woman

• Man

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd )

10.2 Bijoux Indiscrets

10.3 BioFilm Inc

10.4 Church & Dwight

10.5 Fuji Latex

10.6 Doc Johnson

10.7 HLL Lifecare

10.8 Intimate Organics

10.9 Kheper Games

10.10 LoveHoney Pjur

10.11 Mankind Pharma

10.12 Mayer Laboratories Inc.

10.13 Raymond Group

10.14 Reckitt Benckiser Group

10.15 The Female Health Company

10.16 Trigg Laboratories

10.17 Vee Excel Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

Continued...

