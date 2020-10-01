Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Maine to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation if They Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure at a Shipyard

"The Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Maine-who also had exposure to asbestos on a ship or submarine to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Maine-who also had significant exposure to asbestos on a ship or submarine to please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 or more-especially if the Navy Veteran was required to stay on their ship or submarine undergoing repairs or an overhaul at a shipyard. The person the Advocate is attempting to identify served in the navy prior to 1982-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person they seek to identify is over 60 years old.

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who served in the 1960s or 1970s has lung cancer and he had heavy exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Not only can the compensation for a person like this be significant-the lawyers do most of the work. We also want to emphasize the financial claims process for a person like this does not involve suing the navy-as we are certain the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are always happy to discuss."

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.