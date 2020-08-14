Linesheets Launches One-of-a-Kind Automated Line Sheet Creation Tool

First of its kind, Linesheets new template-based web app automates processes to help boost sales and save time and money

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linesheets is proud to announce the launch of its new web-based app, which creates a streamlined approach to line sheet creation, and removes guesswork and costly contractors from the equation to give control back to entrepreneurs.

Line sheets are a cornerstone of the wholesale buying process, yet many startups either don’t understand the need or don’t have access to the tools necessary to create a quality line sheet on demand. Plus, the time and money spent on creating a single line sheet adds up quickly and simply isn’t scalable.

Alexis Kelly, Linesheets CEO & Founder, said, “When she launched her jewelry business, she had the right products, the right attitude, and the right amount of ambition, but she quickly discovered that she was missing one key element: a really great line sheet.”

“A small hurdle turned into a large one when she realized that DYing a line sheet took a lot of time away from the other aspects of my business, and hiring outside help just wasn’t practical.”

Rather than succumbing to the problem or risking her sales, Kelly had another idea.

“She put together a team and they created a powerful sales tool that cuts design time by 75 percent,” said Kelly. “It’s also affordable, and you get an eye-catching, fully functional and beautiful end result that showcases your product line and makes buyers sit up and take notice.”

The Linesheets web-based app is a user-friendly platform that allows consumers to customize templates, upload products (with the ability to bring in existing information from other storefronts), create mini collections, incorporate branding, download PDFs and send completed line sheets straight to buyers using integrated email utility, all with a few clicks of the mouse or quick taps on a browser-enabled device.

In short, Linesheets makes line sheets make sense, facilitating faster sales and helping businesses of all sizes scale quickly. Monthly subscriptions are just $29.99 per month; a one-time download costs $99.99. New users can sign up for a free trial to take the app for a test drive before signing up.

About Linesheets

Linesheets is the brainchild of jewelry designer and entrepreneur Alexis Kelly. Her desire to help fellow visionaries avoid the trap of “hustling backwards” led to the development of a web-based app that makes creating, downloading and sending line sheets easier than ever.

Through automation, seamless integration and professionally designed templates and layouts, Linesheets empowers business owners from all types of industries to tell their company story and show off their products in an organized, aesthetically pleasing and memorable way.

Contact Information

Alexis Kelly, CEO & Founder

https://www.linesheets.com

Linesheets

info@linesheets.com