» News » 2020 » Castlewood and Route 66 state parks host public in...

Castlewood and Route 66 state parks host public information meeting Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Castlewood State Park on Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Shelter 2. This will be a combined meeting for Castlewood State Park and Route 66 State Park.

The public is invited to share comments about the state parks and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Castlewood State Park is located at 1401 Kiefer Creek Road, Ballwin. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park, call 636-227-4433.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit https://mostateparks.commostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###