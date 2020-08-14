Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roadwork begins Monday, Aug. 17 on Hwy 12 Montrose to Delano (Aug. 13, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 12 between Zephyr Avenue in Montrose and Bridge Avenue in Delano, Wright County, will encounter lane closures and delays as roadwork begins Monday, Aug. 17. The lane closures will occur from sunrise to sunset, Monday through Saturday, on good weather days, until early October.

Flaggers will allow one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Watch for road signs and flaggers, and be prepared to stop when approaching the work zone. Prepare for delays, add 10 minutes to your commute.

For this $2.9 million project, crews will resurface six miles of Highway 12, repair or update culverts, install pavement markings and mumble/rumble strips, and update pedestrian sidewalks and approaches west of Bridge Avenue in Delano.

The work will be done in segments, so expect the work zone to change and move each day. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers. Give them room to work.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Josh Daniel, construction project manager, at joshua.daniel@state.mn.us or 320-293-2946.

When complete, the project will provide a smoother ride and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

For real-time travel information on Highway 12, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

