Hwy 28 closes, detours west of Sauk Centre Aug. 17 (Aug. 13, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 28 west of Sauk Centre will encounter a bridge closure and detour on Monday, Aug. 17, as crews begin to replace the double box culvert bridge over Hoboken Creek. Highway 28 will close five miles between the northwest junction of Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre through Sept. 18.

The detour uses Stearns County Road 183, County Road 184, County Road 72/Beltline Road, 12th Street and Highway 71 back to Highway 28 in Sauk Centre. The detour adds three miles to motorists’ trip. There will be a full closure at the bridge between 435th Avenue/County Road 18 and 425th Avenue. The Highway is open to local traffic west and east of the closed work area.

The $868,000 project will provide a new double box culvert and improved drainage to users for years to come.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists should watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For more information, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/2020/h28 or contact Mike Klasen, project manager, at michael.klasen@state.mn.us or 320-223-6615.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

