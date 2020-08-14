Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,947 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 28 closes, detours west of Sauk Centre Aug. 17 (Aug. 13, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 28 west of Sauk Centre will encounter a bridge closure and detour on Monday, Aug. 17, as crews begin to replace the double box culvert bridge over Hoboken Creek. Highway 28 will close five miles between the northwest junction of Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre through Sept. 18.

The detour uses Stearns County Road 183, County Road 184, County Road 72/Beltline Road, 12th Street and Highway 71 back to Highway 28 in Sauk Centre. The detour adds three miles to motorists’ trip. There will be a full closure at the bridge between 435th Avenue/County Road 18 and 425th Avenue. The Highway is open to local traffic west and east of the closed work area.

The $868,000 project will provide a new double box culvert and improved drainage to users for years to come.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists should watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For more information, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/2020/h28 or contact Mike Klasen, project manager, at michael.klasen@state.mn.us or 320-223-6615.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #

You just read:

Hwy 28 closes, detours west of Sauk Centre Aug. 17 (Aug. 13, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.