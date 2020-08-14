Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Sudan : Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) South Sudan - COVID-19 Preparedness & Response Mobility Update

As of 12 July 2020, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in South Sudan stands at 2,148 with 41 confirmed deaths and 1,135 recoveries while a total of 11,862 tests have been carried out.

During the reporting period President Kiir rejected the idea of a renewed lockdown citing economic reasons. In an Independence Day presidential address, Kiir announced this measure would have more adverse repercussions for the citizens. Whist a national lockdown is no longer expected, Juba University intends to stem the spread of the virus by switching to online learning. Two of South Sudan’s neighbours – Kenya and Sudan – have eased restrictions during the reporting period.

An unknown number of international and regional airlines have announced the resumption of flights from Juba International Airport in the coming weeks.

The economy has been hit by restrictive measures as seen in the oil sector and the number of food insecure households in South Sudan is expected to rise.

While there have been additional steps taken to respond to the outbreak of the disease, mobility restrictions and movement patterns have seen little change since the last update at assessed locations (15—28 June 2020).

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at PoC sites stands at two at Bentiu PoC site, 11 at Juba PoC sites and six at Malakal PoC site.

