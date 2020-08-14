Amfil Technologies Inc.’s Snakes & Lattes Subsidiary Announces Partnership with Loblaws to Curate and Sell Board Games Through New E-Commerce Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN), is pleased to announce that its primary subsidiary, Snakes & Lattes Inc., has formed a partnership with Canadian retail giant, Loblaws, for the purpose of curating and selling board games on Loblaws’ recently launched online marketplace.

The Loblaws marketplace functions similar to Amazon, where the marketplace facilitates the sale of goods through third-party sellers. Loblaws will manage the logistics of sales and receive a commission on all sales. Stock ownership, however, is retained by the selling partners. This allows Loblaws to effectively offer millions of SKUs to marketplace customers Canada-wide.

This initiative is congruent with Snakes & Lattes’ push to create a larger and more lucrative e-commerce presence. The new partnership with Loblaws expands the established sales channel through Amazon, and the Company intends to increase offerings through the Amfil Technologies and Snakes & Lattes websites. These additional sales channels will further bolster the Company’s relationships with existing game publishers and increase product sale volume.

Loblaws launched its online marketplace at the end of 2019; the platform initially included only a few selling partners. As a result of COVID-19, however, the demand has been far greater than anticipated. To effectively meet this demand, Loblaws has opted to focus on a few primary categories for the time being:

Home Living

Toys & Game

Kitchen

Decor

Nursery

Snakes & Lattes has been selected as a selling partner under the category ‘Toys & Games’. The Company intends to have sales through Loblaws marketplace to be fully operational by the end of August, then increase significantly into the Holiday season. Partnership details include Snakes & Lattes providing expertise to curate the board game business, beginning with 200-300 SKUs then increasing to include as many games possible. The games will be offered on both the Loblaws marketplace as well as the Snakes & Lattes and Amfil Tech websites.

The Company is very excited about this new partnership and working relationship. Loblaws is one of the largest and most well-known retailers in Canada, consisting of multiple brands and over 2,000 retail locations across Canada.

As a selling partner, the Company will develop a unique relationship with Loblaws. Currently, the Company’s primary focus is establishing sales on the marketplace platform. Potentially, as the relationships develop, this partnership may expand into retail stores, promotions, and other initiatives. The partnership and online marketplace represent an excellent opportunity to promote the Snakes & Lattes brand. Terms of the marketing collaboration with Loblaws will be announced shortly, as a communication campaign is planned to commence in the coming weeks.

Prior to the pandemic, the Company had already begun taking the steps to enhance its online business operations. The changing environment as a result of COVID-19 has made it abundantly clear that online sales and marketing is an integral component to ensuring the success of the Snakes & Lattes brand. The partnership between the Company and Loblaws is an important element of the Company’s e-commerce expansion initiative. Revitalization of the Company’s website and partnerships with other online retailers are expected to further strengthen the Snakes & Lattes e-commerce presence, with the goal of making Snakes & Lattes the biggest board game provider in Canada.

“This is a huge opportunity and we are grateful that Loblaws decided to choose to partner with us,” stated the Founder of Snakes & Lattes, Ben Castanie. “We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader such as Loblaws, Canada’s largest food and drug retailer. We will do everything in our power to ensure initial targets are met and then continue to drive the growth and expansion of the business.”

The Company is currently in negotiations with an additional online retailer to expand its reach even further. Details of this deal will be announced as it is finalized.

Further updates from the Company can be expected in the coming week.

Click this link to browse the new Loblaws online marketplace:

https://www.loblaws.ca/online-exclusives?navid=flyout-L2-Online-Exclusives

Please visit the new website which will be being updated and expanded on over the coming weeks at www.amfiltech.com

For further updates from Snakes & Lattes and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc., please follow us on Twitter @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company, and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies Inc. - www.amfiltech.com

Snakes & Lattes Inc. - www.snakesandlattes.com

Morning (Snakes & Lattes Publishing SAS) - https://www.morning.us

GRO3 Joint Venture - http://gro3systems.com

Interloc-Kings Inc. - http://www.interloc-kings.com

About Us:

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries:

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario and 1 in Tempe, Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 100+ member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company also operates a lucrative fulfillment and distribution division and has recently entered into the board game publishing business through the acquisition of Morning which is expected to add significant revenues to the bottom line. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The subsidiary has developed a strategic partnership with Roto Gro, the creator of proprietary rotary hydroponic technology. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $10,000 and $250,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500 2911

Email: ben@snakesandlattes.com

Or

Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: rmortimer@amfiltech.com