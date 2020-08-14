VERB Adds Livestream eCommerce App to Salesforce AppExchange Marketplace

verbLIVE – A New COVID-Busting Sales Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that its new livestream ecommerce application verbLIVE has been added to the Salesforce Partner Program AppExchange marketplace.



VERB has completed the Salesforce integration as well as the compliance and security review processes to list verbLIVE on the Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace, which allows independent software vendors to make their products available to Salesforce customers. verbLIVE will become available to Salesforce users through the AppExchange on Monday, August 17, 2020.

With verbLIVE’s inclusion in the AppExchange ecosystem, Salesforce users will be able to launch verbLIVE from their Salesforce dash board to promote their products and services more effectively through livestream broadcasts and webinars where viewers can simply click right in the video to purchase products, sign up for services, download tickets or brochures, and even schedule appointments, among many other features, right in and through the live broadcast when viewers’ interest levels are piqued.

The verbLIVE service is offered to Salesforce users on a subscription basis at an introductory rate of $24.95 per user, per month. VERB expects to release new features for verbLIVE users periodically and has several already in the pipeline.

“Deploying our interactive livestream ecommerce solution in AppExchange is a major step in executing VERB’s go-to-market strategy,” said VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “By listing verbLIVE on AppExchange and making it available to all Salesforce users, we expect to attract and engage new customers faster, expanding our user base as well as our revenue base, and delivering on our value-creating commitments to all our shareholders.”

In July, VERB announced that it completed the integration of verbLIVE with the Salesforce platform, and began the pilot launch for two enterprise clients that have existing Salesforce implementations.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact: 888.504.9929 investors@verb.tech Media Contact: 855.250.2300, ext.107 info@verb.tech