Assure Holdings Appoints Gary Bennett as Vice President of Revenue

Mariah Woods Named Director of Onboarding and Customer Relations

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has appointed Gary Bennett to the newly created position of vice president of revenue.



Bennett will be a key member of Assure’s leadership and sales team and will be responsible for planning, scaling, directing and evaluating revenue opportunities. His responsibilities include developing strategies to maximize revenue from all sources and building a platform for selling to hospitals directly as an outsourced provider of IONM services. In addition, Bennett will manage the sales team and implement strategies that ensure revenue and cash collection expectations are met.

“Gary’s 30 years of experience in sales management, medical device sales, marketing and physician training make him an incredible asset in developing and executing strategic revenue initiatives to drive Assure’s growth. His primary objectives will include scaling our platform through continued organic growth, driving our offering for selling to hospitals directly and rolling out our digital marketing programs aimed at distributors, surgeons and medical facility sourcing and procurement leaders,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Gary has a track record of delivering excellent results from the sales teams he mentors and has demonstrated expertise in strategic planning, marketing development, forecasting and attainment. These skills are a great fit for our Company as we enter our next phase of development.”

On his appointment, Bennett commented, “As a healthcare veteran, I believe Assure is well positioned to be a ‘change agent’ behind a meaningful transformation in the IONM industry. The Company’s expanding market presence and strong reputation, coupled with its substantial growth potential, made joining the organization an easy decision.”

With an emphasis on selling and negotiating clinical and economic solutions with C-suite executives, Bennett was a consistently top performer that drove results at Johnson & Johnson, MD DataDirect and Boston Scientific. Before joining Assure, Bennett spent 20 years with Johnson & Johnson where he held a number of sales, marketing, training and division management roles within the company’s Neurovascular and Cardiology groups. In addition, Bennett served as the director of sales for MD DataDirect and started his career with Boston Scientific serving various roles in the company’s sales and physician training departments.

Bennett earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kansas.

Concurrent with his appointment, Bennett will receive 200,000 common stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company’s existing stock option plan (the “Options”). The Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable hold periods.

Assure has appointed Mariah Woods to the newly created director of onboarding and customer relations position. Woods will be responsible for the management of on-boarding new surgeons and medical facilities including, but not limited to planning, contracting, credentialing, coordinating, and evaluating the process to ensure a frictionless start with Assure. In addition, Woods will develop strategies to ensure new relationships realize revenue as soon as possible and maximize potential across all accounts. She will also act as a key liaison between Assure’s operations and sales teams.

Farlinger said, “Mariah will play a critical role in enhancing and executing Assure’s processes for onboarding new surgeons onto the platform and credentialing our technologists at hospitals and surgery centers. This is particularly important as the Company speeds its expansion by extending its reach within Assure’s existing operational footprint and into additional states. We will also benefit from Mariah’s track record of driving revenue and sales growth in the spine and orthopedic sectors.”

With an emphasis on contract negotiations, relationship management, distributor network development and sales management, Woods previously served as a sales and relationship management leader at multiple organizations including Nexxt Spine, Camber Spine, Burst Biologics and Amedica Corporation.

Woods earned a Doctorate at the University of Southern California, a Master of Arts from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to: comments with respect to strategies; expectations; planned operations; future actions of the Company and the expected effects of the appointments of Bennett and Woods and the TSX Venture Exchange’s approval of the Options. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to expand into other markets, the TSX Venture Exchange may not approve the grant of the Options, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-720-287-3093

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com



