Laurel Ann Browne of Visionary Change to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every question has an answer. A clairvoyant reading can transform your life through sage wisdom.

Laurel Ann Browne is an integrative intuitive spiritual counselor, gifted clairvoyant and medical medium dedicated to holistic healing. With 35 years of experience, Laurel Ann can give you the insights to help you find solutions to problems in any area of your life: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

“This is a road we will explore together,” says Laurel Ann. “You are not alone.”

Laurel Ann offers clients a paranormal experience enhanced by advanced astrology, numerology and Tarot with a depth of knowledge and wisdom. She lovingly and intuitively guides you using stars, planets, your name, chakras, obtained energy from the Cosmos in your aura. Her intuitive abilities will heal your body, mind and soul.

“My life has been a journey of learning, a long road to discovery,” says Laurel Ann.

As a healer, Laurel Ann possesses a holistic understanding of how to heal the body in a natural way. She first discovered her unique abilities when she was 16 years old. She could read people and see what was coming for them. She went on a search to find out who she was, eventually discovering palmistry, crystals, meditation and past-lives therapy.

“I was always a very compassionate, understanding person. I always wanted to help people. I just didn't know that I was supposed to turn it around into a business,” says Laurel Ann. “Now I live my passion. I do what I dream for others and my goal is to continue helping people

Today, Laurel Ann works with businesspeople, social workers, therapists offering predictions and forecasts for health, marriage, love relationships and finances.

“I answer them in the best of my ability, according to their needs,” says Laurel Ann. “I have the knowledge to help with healing modalities in a natural alternative way. I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I followed my own path.”

Close Up Radio will feature Laurel Ann Browne in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 20th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.visionarychange.com