Minda Burr of Minda Burr Jewelry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minda Burr has been passionate about everything she’s ever done, and she’s reinvented herself many times. A showbiz veteran for two decades as an actress, playwright, theater director and producer. For the last 22 years, she has been the head designer of Minda Burr Jewelry.

“We have many different personalities inside of us that lay dormant,” says Minda. “In acting, when we inhabit a new character, it's our chance to explore another psyche, a different way of behaving, a different way of looking at the world and interacting with people. The joy of that is not an intellectual experience. It’s the joy of expressing all those different sides of ourselves. Whether I’m acting or making a piece of jewelry, both require you to get out of the way and allow the creative intelligence of the universe to express itself through you.”

Minda loves variety, from simple, streamlined pieces to more ornate statement pieces. She enjoys mixing raw and polished gemstones with crystals, pearls and beads from around the world, highlighted with silver or vermeil in unique and colorful combinations with original pendants she crafts herself, as well as ethnic treasures from her travels to create her signature pieces.

“I have been creative my whole life. I've got a very strong sense of adventure and curiosity,” says Minda.

“That’s why there's so much variety in my work. I don't have a piece that I do over and over in different colors. It's the joy of the creative process. It's that open vessel freedom. It's always a beautiful experience.”

Minda Burr Jewelry combines Minda’s two favorite things: her passion for jewelry and her love for “fun, fabulous and big-hearted women.” For 20 years, Minda shared her custom creations at her studio or high-end cocktail parties, helping her establish an impressive list of collectors from Hollywood to London.

“With COVID, I realized that if I was going to continue selling my jewelry, I had to rise to the occasion. says Minda. More recently, she’s been focusing on social media, and her ZOOM cocktail jewelry parties have been wildly successful.

“Joy is a big priority in my life. No matter what I'm doing: it's got to be fun for me and fun for others,” says Minda. ““On zoom We talk about each piece and the significance of the stones and their healing properties, and it’s also interactive with the participants because there is no party without them.”

Close Up Radio will feature Minda Burr in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 18th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, please visit her website at www.mindaburrjewelry.com, and her social media pages on Facebook and Instagram