Gordon Brothers Evaluates the PPP and the Impact of its Expiration

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has released an article that discusses the outcome of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including its impact on individuals, firms and lenders, as well as its aid for sectors most challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the article, author Alex Sutton, Managing Director and Head of Research, also provides the results of a survey of Gordon Brothers’ transactions in recent months to help illustrate the effect of PPP loans on the asset-backed lending market.

“The PPP was the single largest COVID-19-related stimulus measure to help boost the economy and provide struggling small businesses with assistance in paying their employees. With the conclusion of the program on August 8, there are many positives to reflect on, but its absence going forward will likely leave a hole in the commercial lending market that traditional lenders will be hard-pressed to fill,” noted Sutton.

The article, titled Assessing the PPP as the Application Window Closes, is available on the Gordon Brothers website at https://www.gordonbrothers.com/ppp.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com