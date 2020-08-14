Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mirex regrets death of Ambssador Luís de Almeida

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) on Thursday highlighted the figure of Ambassador Luís de Almeida, it he considers "a notable combatant and icon of the liberation of Angola and Africa”.,

Career ambassador, who represented the Angolan state in Germany, France, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Luís de Almeida died Wednesday in the Angolan capital, at the age of 87, victim of a disease.

 

In a note, the ministerial department considers him a fearless pan-Africanist and of enormous dimension, who dedicated his life to the noblest causes of the Angolan nation.

 

"His dedication and talent, over more than 40 years of diplomatic service, are immeasurably recognized," reads the message of condolences.

 

According to Mirex, Luís José de Almeida served the country for many years, having become renowned as a great nationalist, patriot, elder, legendary and master, always concerned and dedicated to the affirmation of Angola in the context of nations.

 

In another note, the ambassador of Angola to the Kingdom of Morocco, Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão, points out the diplomat as "one of the figures of the beginnings of Angolan diplomacy".

 

"Luís José de Almeida was a respected and historic diplomat (...), who dedicated all his youth and life to the cause of the Angolan people", he underlines in the message.

 

He adds that the diplomat was one of the activators of Angolan diplomacy, who also played an important role as a journalist.

