Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer turns to fall, and the pandemic shows no signs of abating, we are all slowly acknowledging that things are never going to be the same again and we will have to adjust to it one way or the other. In this new paradigm, moving relationships forward is going to be very different.

Dr. Martha Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“COVID has brought all these conflicting feelings to the forefront,” says Dr. Latz. “We've never been in a situation before where we have had this much time to reflect. The questions is: ‘How is my past informing what my future is going to look like?’”

According to Dr. Latz, all roads lead back to grief. We're mourning in all areas of our life: romance, finances, our social life, our family relationships, our work. Relationships are fluid at best, so it seems like this is the time relationships should be nurtured even more, but people are holding on even tighter to the people that help them navigate their grief to the point of smothering. Unfortunately, says Dr. Latz, this is not a healthy way to regain control.

“Everybody is searching for that new paradigm, but we have to accept that it's still our responsibility to build the future,” says Dr. Latz. “We have to participate in that decision-making process and we're already seeing glimpses of it. I believe the vast majority of us have developed an attitude of gratitude and appreciation and resilience.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in interviews on August 17th and August 31st at 12pm EDT with Doug Llewelyn and on August 24th at 12pm EDT with Jim Masters.

