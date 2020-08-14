xpate launches xPP, a new strategic initiative to support worldwide partner community
xpate launches xPP [xpate Partnership Program] to emphasize its major commitment to grow through and with its partners.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xpate, a fintech services platform for both retail and business customers, launches xPP [xpate Partnership Program] to emphasize its major commitment to grow through and with its partners. xPP makes it fast and simple to refer businesses that will get access to a global payments platform along with the opportunity to expand their operations with value added services, local payment and wire transfer options across the globe.
Empowering partners to help their customers grow, xPP features fast and seamless onboarding, global payments and round the clock service. Customers get the opportunity to pay anyone anywhere in the world, individually or using bulk payments. They receive access to digital banking with named accounts, acquiring, localised payment methods, invoicing, ability to set up recurring payments paired up with 24/7 customer support.
“Our goal was to create a solution as simple and straightforward as possible. Onboarding is hassle-free and comprehensive even to those who are yet savvy to payments. The online portal allows anyone to manage their self-registration, test account and eventually review the whole payment flow in real-time. xpate’s API helps developers seamlessly integrate with our platform and comes in a variety of different flavours, so it’s easy to set up with a few lines of code and adapt it to the customer’s requirements. Customer support and technical teams are available 24/7 to help our clients at every step of the way,” explains David Backshall, xpate’s CCO.
xpate’s all-in-one platform makes financial services easy by serving as a payment gateway, risk management system and acquirer. All transactions and the system itself are guarded by TSL certification, DDOS protection and hashcode data structuring.
xpate is a fintech startup that enhances global payments using a design-centric approach to serve growing business needs. We make the payment process easier, faster and accessible to everyone by introducing the first true drag and drop payment experience in the world uniting all payment methods in one account. More than 300 companies processing over 50000 transactions daily utilise xpate to expand their business across frontiers.
