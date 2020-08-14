Global Dried Food for Trekking Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Dried Food for Trekking - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

The global dried food for trekking market is used by trekkers and people who go on camping. The dehydrated meal is designed to provide the energy to the trekkers and campaigners. The companies that manufacture dried food for trekkers, pay a special attention to the energy content of the food. With growing work-life stress and growing preference for adventure sports among consumers has increased demand for dehydrated backpacking food. Dehydrated packaged foods such as pasta, noodles and dehydrated meat products, among others have experienced significant growth due to rising number of consumers who prefer trekking and camping in the recent years. The global dried food for trekking market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing per capital income and booming tourism industry over the forecast period. Home made products i.e. availability of substitutes is the restraining factor in the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, an issue pertaining to the contamination of dehydrated food is another factor that is likely to affect the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The dried food for trekking market is expected to reach USD xx.x% million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. Currently, the global dried food for trekking market features presence of several large and small companies; however there are very few manufacturers that manufacture specialised trekking food for the trekkers. Owing to rapid growth in this industry several large players are anticipated to focus on specialised dehydrated food for trekkers and campaigners.

Segment by Type, the Dried Food for Trekking market is segmented into

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Pasta

Bakery items

Dry fruits and nuts

Soups and purees

Desserts

Gluten free and lactose free

Others

Segment by Application, the Dried Food for Trekking market is segmented into

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dried Food for Trekking market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dried Food for Trekking market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dried Food for Trekking Market Share Analysis

Dried Food for Trekking market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dried Food for Trekking business, the date to enter into the Dried Food for Trekking market, Dried Food for Trekking product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Katadyn Group

Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands

Kraft Foods

Nestle S.A

Probar LLC

Costco Wholesale Corporation

OFD Foods, LLC (Mountain House)

Whole Foods Market IP

Trader Joe’

