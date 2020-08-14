Tutoring Online Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Tutoring Online Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Tutoring Online Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tutoring Online Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Tutoring Online market. This report focused on Tutoring Online market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Tutoring Online Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Tutoring Online status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tutoring Online development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Ambow Education
CDEL
New Oriental Education and Technology
TAL
Vedantu
iTutorGroup
EF Education First
Chegg
Knewton
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Structured Tutoring
On-Demand Tutoring
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tutoring Online Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tutoring Online Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Structured Tutoring
1.4.3 On-Demand Tutoring
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tutoring Online Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Pre-primary School
1.5.3 Primary School
1.5.4 Middle School
1.5.5 High School
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Tutoring Online Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Tutoring Online Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tutoring Online Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Tutoring Online Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Tutoring Online Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Tutoring Online Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Tutoring Online Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Ambow Education
13.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details
13.1.2 Ambow Education Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Ambow Education Tutoring Online Introduction
13.1.4 Ambow Education Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Ambow Education Recent Development
13.2 CDEL
13.2.1 CDEL Company Details
13.2.2 CDEL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 CDEL Tutoring Online Introduction
13.2.4 CDEL Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 CDEL Recent Development
13.3 New Oriental Education and Technology
13.3.1 New Oriental Education and Technology Company Details
13.3.2 New Oriental Education and Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 New Oriental Education and Technology Tutoring Online Introduction
13.3.4 New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 New Oriental Education and Technology Recent Development
13.4 TAL
13.4.1 TAL Company Details
13.4.2 TAL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 TAL Tutoring Online Introduction
13.4.4 TAL Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 TAL Recent Development
13.5 Vedantu
13.5.1 Vedantu Company Details
13.5.2 Vedantu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Vedantu Tutoring Online Introduction
13.5.4 Vedantu Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Vedantu Recent Development
13.6 iTutorGroup
13.6.1 iTutorGroup Company Details
13.6.2 iTutorGroup Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 iTutorGroup Tutoring Online Introduction
13.6.4 iTutorGroup Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 iTutorGroup Recent Development
13.7 EF Education First
13.7.1 EF Education First Company Details
13.7.2 EF Education First Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 EF Education First Tutoring Online Introduction
13.7.4 EF Education First Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 EF Education First Recent Development
13.8 Chegg
13.8.1 Chegg Company Details
13.8.2 Chegg Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Chegg Tutoring Online Introduction
13.8.4 Chegg Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Chegg Recent Development
13.9 Knewton
13.9.1 Knewton Company Details
13.9.2 Knewton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Knewton Tutoring Online Introduction
13.9.4 Knewton Revenue in Tutoring Online Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Knewton Recent Development
Continued….
