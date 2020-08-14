PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Oral Hygiene Market 2020

WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Oral Hygiene 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.29% And Forecast To 2025”.

Summary: -

The analysts forecast the global oral hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2018-2022.

The oral hygiene market is moderately concentrated due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Key oral hygiene vendors focus on improving the brand value through extensive R&D, due to the capital-intensive nature of the dental healthcare market. The products offered by the vendors vary in terms of features such as price, quality, innovations, and regulatory compliances. Also, the rising number of regional players will boost the gap of price and factor differentiation. Based on product type the market can be segmented into primary oral hygiene products and secondary oral care products. The primary oral hygiene product segment accounts for major shares in the dental healthcare market due to the high penetration of oral care products such as toothbrush, toothpaste, and replacement heads. The continuous evolving tastes and preferences of the consumers is encouraging the vendors to develop upgraded and improved products.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oral hygiene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oral hygiene.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Oral Hygiene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Church & Dwight

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Unilever

Other prominent vendors

• High Ridge Brands

• Sanofi

• GoSmile

• Henkel

Market driver

• Growing awareness on dental and oral health

Market trend

• Increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market Condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global oral hygiene market by product

• Comparison by product category

• Global primary oral hygiene products market

• Global secondary oral hygiene products market

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Global oral hygiene market by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Global oral hygiene market through offline distribution channel

• Global oral hygiene market through online distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

