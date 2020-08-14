Debuting author Nancy J. Sanks presents a first aid kit for ‘Finding Balance in Uncertain Times’

New book offers teachings on breath, movement and mindfulness to bring the body/mind into balance

As the present world faces the challenges brought by COVID-19, racism, polarizing politics, unemployment, homeschooling and economic collapse, there is a need for people to manage their personal situations with patience, clarity, courage and compassion. In "Finding Balance in Uncertain Times" (published by Balboa Press), author Nancy Sanks, offers a resource — through the practice of yoga — for those struggling with uncertainty and change.

“Over the past few years my students, as well as myself, were experiencing unexpected deaths of loved ones, loss of physical and mental abilities, illness, becoming caretakers for aging parents and sometimes grandchildren. The list can go on but you get the idea,” Sanks shares. “So, I offered a workshop on finding balance in uncertain times. Taking a yoga practice they were familiar with and reframing it into a first aid kit for uncertain times.”

This body/mind/spirit book reaches out to to those who are struggling with life changes. It provides tools to create space around whatever it is they are facing and breathe new life and possibility into it. Using breath (pranayam), movement and poses (asanas), and mindfulness (meditation), the book guides readers to a path of physical, mental and spiritual balance.

The overall concept of “Finding Balance in Uncertain Times” is about providing ways to move forward in the midst of turmoil and to help people find inner peace. “I would like the readers to take away a sense of confidence that they can begin to heal themselves or, at least, to the get to the point where they are able to ask for help,” the author adds.

Easy to read and straight to the point, "Finding Balance in Uncertain Times" makes the teachings of yoga available to anyone with a desire to embody loving kindness and a healthy lifestyle.

“Finding Balance in Uncertain Times”

By Nancy J. Sanks

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781982251017

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781982251024

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nancy J. Sanks founded Body Awareness Yoga in 1989. Located in San Diego, California, she served the community for over 30 years. Offering classes, retreats, workshops and special guests, she and her students have grown within this loving and supportive community. Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health is located in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, where Nancy received advanced training in yoga, ayurveda, i-Rest, and Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy. She also studied extensively with master teachers Angela Farmer and Rama Jyoti Vernon. She has been married for 40 years and has four children, nine grandchildren and elderly parents nearby. Sanks is busy living a full life. She is now beginning to put her practice into writing. “Finding Balance in Uncertain Times” is her first book.

