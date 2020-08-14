Martha Soi gives readers a glimpse of her journey through ‘Widowhood’

New book sheds light on the challenges of a widow and offers solutions on how to address it

/EIN News/ -- KERICHO, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martha Soi marks her publishing debut with the release of “Widowhood” (published by WestBow Press), a book that shares her journey of determination to rise against all odds, and live a life full of God’s goodness and love as a widow.

“Widowhood is a unique journey that few people realize,” the author describes. “A widow is rejected and judged by the society because they do not appreciate the difficulties that she faces. I realized there were many young widows going through the same challenges and decided to share my life story with them with the hope of assisting them.”

In “Widowhood” Soi narrates her experiences as a woman widowed at a young age in a patrilineal society — an environment that limits choices about her future. Here, she details how she faced several challenges, including raising children and loneliness, with no one to help her navigate through this new life. However, through sheer hardwork, determination and faith in God, she was able stand not only herself but for her children too.

Based on a Christian perspective and a personal journey, “Widowhood” seeks to address the problems faced by widows and provide suggested solutions. It also encourages the society to develop a better understanding toward widow and fatherless children, and assist them in any way they can.

Visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/676886-widowhood to purchase a copy.

“Widowhood”

By Martha Soi

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781973696087

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781973696063

E-Book | 156 pages | ISBN 9781973696070

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Martha Soi is a born-again Christian and a certified public accountant. She recently retired from a full time employment and is currently self-employed. Soi has been widowed for over 30 years. She is a mother and a grandmother.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

Attachment

WestBow Press 866-928-1240 pressreleases@westbowpress.com