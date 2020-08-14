Selfie Sticks Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Selfie Sticks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selfie Sticks Market

This report covers market size and forecasts of Selfie Sticks, including the following market information:
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Anker, Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Looq Robotics, Momax, Mpow, Fromm Works, Satechi, Selfie on A Stick, Selfie Stick Gear, Xiaomi, etc.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5387984-covid-19-impact-on-selfie-sticks-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:
Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick
Wired Selfie Stick
Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Based on the Application:
Mobile Phone Application
Camera Application
Other

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5387984-covid-19-impact-on-selfie-sticks-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here

You just read:

Selfie Sticks Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
Company/Organization
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune, 411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Seamless Underwear Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026
Remote Meeting Solutions Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast 2026
Zika Virus Vaccines Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author