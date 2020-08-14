Selfie Sticks Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers
A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Selfie Sticks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selfie Sticks Market
This report covers market size and forecasts of Selfie Sticks, including the following market information:
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Anker, Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Looq Robotics, Momax, Mpow, Fromm Works, Satechi, Selfie on A Stick, Selfie Stick Gear, Xiaomi, etc.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5387984-covid-19-impact-on-selfie-sticks-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick
Wired Selfie Stick
Bluetooth Selfie Stick
Based on the Application:
Mobile Phone Application
Camera Application
Other
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5387984-covid-19-impact-on-selfie-sticks-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here