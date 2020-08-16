Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kentucky's own Flowez Mr. Billups garnering national attention

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the bar high for other rappers in the Kentucky music scene Flowez Mr. Billups has been building his solo career for quite some time now. Influenced by the community, culture, and life experiences he aspires to perform music that speaks to fans across the musical spectrum. Recognizing Hip Hop is an art, he works hard to perfect his craft.

His signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of melodies and compositions.

There are many ways to describe Flowez Mr. Billups, but unique, talented, and charismatic just seem to scratch the surface. He has gotten this far by being honest in his music, not hesitating to share both the pain and triumph of growing up in a rough neighborhood and hustling to survive. Being real takes you far.

Currently on DefBoyProductions LLC roster he has descended upon the Hip Hop world with rapid, spittin’, tongue-twistin’ skillz setting the bar high for other performers.

Follow his movement:

http://www.youtube.com/user/fl

https://www.facebook.com/FlowEzMrBillups

https://www.instagram.com/flowezmr.billups/3

