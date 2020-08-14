Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Felony Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1600 block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:01 am, on-duty MPD Officers were in full uniform, at the listed location, due to civil unrest. The suspect threw objects striking the officers. One of the officers was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, 44 year-old Herman McNeal, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

Arrest Made in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of H Street, Northwest

