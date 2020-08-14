Governor Abbott Statement On Austin City Council Decision To Defund Austin Police Department

August 13, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following Austin City Council's decision to cut $150 million from the Austin Police Department's budget:

"Some cities are more focused on political agendas than public safety," said Governor Abbott. "Austin’s decision puts the brave men and women of the Austin Police Department and their families at greater risk, and paves the way for lawlessness. Public safety is job one, and Austin has abandoned that duty. The legislature will take this issue up next session, but in the meantime, the Texas Department of Public Safety will stand in the gap to protect our capital city."