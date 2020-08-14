Kid Tennis Hub Owner, Grayson Turley Interviewed by News Publication, SDVoyager

One of the most popular news sources in San Diego interviewed the owner of the informative resource center for junior tennis.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grayson Turley, the founder of Kid Tennis Hub, was recently featured in the popular San Diego news outlet, “SDVoyager.” Grayson was interviewed on the topic of his informative online junior tennis resource center, which was launched last January.

SDVoyager is one of the many publications of Voyage Group Magazines, which is based in Los Angeles. The SDVoyager team has a history of sharing stories of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and risk takers in San Diego. The interviews are intentionally less edited in order to deliver more authenticity than in traditional media.

In the interview, Grayson started from the beginning, discussing how he came up with the idea for Kid Tennis Hub. He detailed how he noticed a problem—many parents of young children wishing to try out tennis did not have easy access to online educational materials on the subject—hence, he recognized the opportunity and ran with it.

Grayson was asked if it has “been a smooth road” throughout his venture. He explained that it’s always difficult to grow an online platform from scratch. As in all entrepreneurial ventures, there have been bumps and setbacks. He detailed how the COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to his last venture, and how it has been influencing Kid Tennis Hub. In general, however, he likes the direction the junior tennis resource center is moving in.

When asked about his goals and what drives him, he emphasized that “building community” was one if his most important goals for Kid Tennis Hub. Grayson had this to say about the relationship between his passion and work:

“There are few things that bring me as much joy as helping people navigate the somewhat confusing world of tennis, especially when it comes to introducing children to the many benefits of tennis.”

Grayson also talked about his experience living in San Diego. He stated that even though parking is difficult, there’s not too much to complain about.

Kid Tennis Hub’s website has been rapidly growing, and Grayson is looking forward to building a sense of community with information-seeking tennis parents.

The full SDVoyager interview is featured on the publication’s website.