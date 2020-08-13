Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,949 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton: Defund­ing Police is a Dan­ger­ous Invi­ta­tion to Fur­ther Divi­sion and Lawlessness 

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement following the Austin City Council’s decision today to cut $150 million from the Austin Police Department’s budget:  

“The unwarranted attack by the Austin mayor and city council on their police department’s budget is no more than a political haymaker driven by the pressures of cancel culture. Unfortunately, the targets of this ‘cancelling’ are the brave men and women who selflessly put their lives on the line to keep our families safe. The city council’s action to slash funding disregards the safety of our capital city, its citizens, and the many guests who frequent it. The City of Austin already struggles to combat widespread crime, violence and homelessness. In light of rising violent crime rates in many cities across the country as well the majority of Austinites opposing defunding police, the mayor and the city council should immediately reconsider this ill-advised effort at virtue signaling; which will endanger lives and property in Austin.” 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton: Defund­ing Police is a Dan­ger­ous Invi­ta­tion to Fur­ther Divi­sion and Lawlessness 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.