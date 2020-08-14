Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim Has Recently Moved to a New Location in Encino
Previously located in Tarzana, The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim has recently moved it's office to a larger, more luxurious space in Encino.
Clients can still expect to receive the same level of exceptional service that we’ve always delivered.”ENCINO, CA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim has announced that the firm has moved to a new location in Encino. The firm, formerly based in Tarzana, will no longer operate from the previous location. The move comes as the firm’s founder Ramtin Sadighim, Esq. has opted to work from a more centralized location in order to better serve the needs of clients from all areas.
From the new Encino office, the Law Office of Ramtin Sadighim will continue to serve residents in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and other counties across Southern California who have been severely injured in a car accident or who have loved ones who have suffered from negligence. The cities included in the firm's service area include Anaheim, Calabasas, Gardena, Encino, Burbank, Malibu, Redondo Beach, Riverside, Palmdale, Torrance, and many more. The full list of cities is available on the firm's website along with more information about the services offered.
Although the office itself is now based in Encino, the firm says that it is still taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to the public for in-person appointments. Until further notice, most appointments will be done via phone or teleconference. For general customer service concerns, the firm can also be reached on all social media platforms or via the firm's website at caliaccidentattorney.com.
“Clients can still expect to receive the same level of exceptional service that we’ve always delivered. In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that virtual communication with limited in-person meetings is the best option to keep everyone safe for the immediate future,” said Mr. Sadighim in a statement.
The personal injury firm specializes in car accident cases, motorcycle crashes, wrongful death, slip and falls, and all other personal injury matters. They have represented many local clients and have managed to obtain fair and full compensation for their medical bills, lost wages and other damages in the millions with a recent settlement in seven figures.
To learn more about the services offered by The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim, visit caliaccidentattorney.com. For potential clients who would like to schedule an initial consultation, an appointment can be arranged by contacting the firm directly on their website or by phone. The firm will continue to operate within its normal hours of business from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The firm is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
About The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim: The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim is a personal injury law firm specializing in negligence related to car accident cases, wrongful death, slip and falls and all other personal injury matters. Now based in Encino, California, the firm represents clients in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, and Ventura County, as well as the surrounding communities. Founded by Ramtin Sadighim, Esq., the firm aggressively represents clients in order that they may obtain fair and full compensation for medical bills, lost wages and other damages. The firm offers no-fee representation, complete with a free initial consultation, unless they are able to obtain financial recovery. To learn more about The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim, visit caliaccidentattorney.com.
Ramtin Sadighim
Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim
+1 888-999-8744
email us here