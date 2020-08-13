Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Schmitt, Miller County Prosecutor File Charges Against Owner of Eldon Business “RestoMod Garage”

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that William F. Smith, proprietor of “RestoMod Garage,” a car modification garage which operated in the Eldon, Missouri area, has been charged with consumer fraud and stealing.

Smith faces thirteen counts in Miller County for defrauding consumers, financially exploiting elderly Missourians, and stealing. 

The charges in Miller County allege that Smith took money from customers for vehicle modification and restoration services but failed to provide the services. The charges also allege that Smith failed to properly house customer vehicles, exposing them to the elements and causing deterioration, and that Smith returned customer’s vehicles stripped of parts. Smith is alleged to have defrauded 11 consumers. Three victims were elderly, and six victims were veterans.

The prosecution of William F. Smith is being jointly conducted by the Missouri Attorney General and Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey.  

Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Smith or any other vehicle modification mechanic should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

As always, all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime

