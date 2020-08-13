Second Oahu Family Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU — An Oahu Family Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today. This is the second confirmed positive case of an Oahu Family Court employee, and third employee statewide. A South Kohala District Court employee on Hawaii island tested positive last week.

The Oahu employee last worked at the courthouse on Tuesday, was asymptomatic, and was tested as a precaution. A positive test result was confirmed this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the Judiciary is closing the fourth floor at the Kapolei Courthouse for deep cleaning and disinfecting. Employees with close prolonged contact with the affected individual have been identified and directed to leave the facility, They have been advised to seek guidance from their medical providers and will return to work when medically appropriate to do so. Partner agencies have also been informed of the situation.

The Judiciary continues to confer with the Department of Health regarding any additional actions needed.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex will remain open, however most Kapolei Family Court proceedings will be rescheduled. A limited number of essential proceedings involving juveniles in the detention home and temporary foster custody hearings are being conducted remotely. Temporary restraining order petitions are still being reviewed by a judge. If anyone has questions about their case, please call 808-954-8085.

The Judiciary has been limiting access to its facilities to those with official court business only. Earlier this week Chief Judge R. Mark Browning issued an order increasing the number of proceedings to be conducted remotely by video conference or by telephone. This was done in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Face coverings are required, social distancing measures are in place, and increased cleaning of high traffic areas in the courthouse continue to be performed.

For the latest on the courts and COVID-19, visit the Judiciary’s information page.