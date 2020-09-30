Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Vermont to Call the Lawyers at KVO if Their Loved One Had Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"We are appealing to the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Vermont to call the lawyers at the law firm of KVO at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had exposure to asbestos.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Vermont to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine. Financial compensation might exceed $100,000 or a lot more-especially if the Veteran spent more than a decade in the navy. The financial claim does not involve suing the navy-but rather companies that supplied parts, equipment and material on a ship or submarine that contained asbestos. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and his asbestos exposure in the navy occurred in the 1960s or 1970s.

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades, and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. https://Vermont.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.