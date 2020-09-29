New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New Hampshire or their Family to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If He Was Exposed to Asbestos

"The Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if the Veteran had exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine.” — New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars-even if the Veteran smoked cigarettes. The age for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer who also had heavy exposure to asbestos is typically over 60 years old. Most people like this do not realize to $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

Because a Navy Veteran who decades ago had heavy asbestos exposure and now has lung cancer is so sick-we are appealing to his wife or adult son-daughter to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste about financial compensation. As mentioned, compensation like this might exceed a $100,000 and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy.

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Dover, Rochester, Keene, Derry, Portsmouth or anywhere in New Hampshire.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in New Hampshire include the US Navy, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, electricians, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, power plant workers, paper mill workers, auto/truck brake technicians and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.