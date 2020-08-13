Wisconsin Farm to School Advisory Council Nominations Accepted Through August 30​​

Release Date: August 13, 2020

Download as PDF

Media Contacts: Rick Hummell, Public Information Officer, 608-224-5041 richard.hummell@wi.gov​

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Farm to School Advisory Council, a group that helps guide the development of the state's Farm to School program.

Nominations are due August 30, 2020. The three openings include seats in each of the following categories: farmers, child health organizations, or “at large" representatives. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

Nomination materials, including the application form, are available online here.

Applicants should provide an explanation of why nominees would be valuable additions to the council and include two letters of support. Completed applications should be sent to Wisconsin Farm to School Coordinator April Yancer at april.yancer@wi.gov

Nominees will be evaluated by a committee and approved by the DATCP Secretary-designee and Board. New members will be seated at the October 2020 Farm to School Advisory Council meeting.

About the Farm to School Advisory Council

The Wisconsin Farm to School Advisory Council provides guidance to the governor, DATCP, the Wisconsin Legislature, and other state and federal agencies about ways to promote the health of Wisconsin children, farms, and communities by connecting schools to local farms that supply nutritious, fresh, and minimally processed foods.

The council represents a variety of perspectives on Wisconsin's Farm to School spectrum. Membership varies between 11-15 members, and includes:

Three state agency representatives (DATCP, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Department of Health Services)

Three child health representatives

Two school food service personnel

The Wisconsin School Nutrition Association president

One or more farmers

Three organizations supporting agriculture (schools, education, and nutrition); and

At-large members representing agriculture, economic development, youth, and students. ###

​